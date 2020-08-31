The Weeknd during his VMA acceptance speech last night.

“It’s hard to celebrate, so I’m gonna say ‘Justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor.'”

The Weeknd was noticeably upset as he accepted the award for Video of the Year last night at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) for his song “Blinding Lights.” The Weeknd took the opportunity to recognize the unjust shootings of Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor, and called for justice. Watch the video of his acceptance speech below.

.@theweeknd is taking home the #VMA for Video of the Year, and sending a powerful message pic.twitter.com/aUNPo8gXAJ — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

Visit the Black Lives Matter website here.

