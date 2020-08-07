The Ritz-Carlton Montreal and Maison Boulud to reopen Aug. 14

The Ritz-Carlton Montreal has announced that the hotel will be reopening next Friday, Aug. 14. The historic hotel’s reopening will also include Daniel Boulud’s acclaimed restaurant Maison Boulud, which will temporary be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, and no longer open for breakfast on weekdays. Afternoon Tea service in the Palm Court will also return to its usual schedule on day one.
The hotel is offering a 20% discount for Canadian residents to stay at the hotel. For more information, please call (514) 842-4212 or visit the Ritz-Carlton Montreal
Bienvenue chez vous ! Les Dames et Messieurs du Ritz-Carlton Montréal et de Maison Boulud auront le plaisir de vous accueillir à nouveau à partir du vendredi 14 aout. Le Ritz-Carlton Montréal et Marriott ont un engagement commun envers la propreté en suivant des règles d'hygiène strictes et un nouveau protocole d'hospitalité pour assurer la santé et la sécurité de nos invités et de nos associés. Ensemble, nous vous assurerons un environnement confortable et fiable dans notre nouvelle réalité. Si vous avez des questions concernant votre prochain séjour, nous vous invitons à nous contacter directement. Pour des mises à jour concernant nos politiques d'annulation, notre engagement envers la propreté et les avantages de l'adhésion à Marriott Bonvoy, veuillez visiter Marriott.com Réservez votre séjour avec nous maintenant et profitez de l'escapade de vos rêves grâce à un service de renommée mondiale, des repas haut de gamme et un luxe exceptionnel.
