The Ritz-Carlton Montreal and Maison Boulud to reopen Aug. 14

The Ritz-Carlton Montreal has announced that the hotel will be reopening next Friday, Aug. 14. The historic hotel’s reopening will also include Daniel Boulud’s acclaimed restaurant Maison Boulud, which will temporary be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, and no longer open for breakfast on weekdays. Afternoon Tea service in the Palm Court will also return to its usual schedule on day one.

The hotel is offering a 20% discount for Canadian residents to stay at the hotel. For more information, please call (514) 842-4212 or visit the Ritz-Carlton Montreal website.

