The Hottest Netflix TV Shows This Summer

Netflix is known to ramp up its releases during the summer, which makes it difficult for users to decide which shows to watch.

The good thing about the summer is, you have plenty of time to binge-watch. Here are the shows you should start with:

The Politician

The second season of The Politician came out in June and brought back the story of a boy who always dreamed of becoming a president. The show features Ben Platt as the lead and also features a great support cast in Zoey Deutch and Gwyneth Paltrow. The second season follows Ben Platt on his quest to become the New York state senator and laying his foundation down in the U.S. government.

Mr. Iglesias

Mr. Iglesias is a fun and entertaining show you can watch with the whole family. The second season of the show came out in June and follows a U.S. history teacher as he makes history fun for his students. It is your typical high school sitcom, minus all the high school drama since it mostly follows the teachers rather than the students.

The Last Dance

If you haven’t already seen The Last Dance, there is no better time than now to watch it. You don’t have to be an avid basketball fan to watch it, as even individuals not familiar with the sport have positive things to say about it.

The documentary follows the 1997 Chicago Bulls on their championship run. It also highlights the career of Michael Jordan and sheds light on careers of his supporting cast: Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, and so on. This is one documentary you can’t miss.

Dark

Dark is a German show that has made it big with a fan-following globally. The show may remind you of the sci-fi hit The Stranger Things as it features missing children and has an eerie atmosphere. However, it also touches up on time travel and other elements that are different from The Stranger Things. The third season of the show recently released and is one you can easily binge-watch.

That covers the new must-watch shows this summer. For those looking for old and classic must-watch on Netflix, try these shows:

Sherlock (British TV show, Mystery)

Dear White People (Drama)

Breaking Bad (Drama)

BoJack Horseman (Comedy)

Bodyguard (British TV show, Drama)

The House on Hill House (Thriller)

House of Cards (Drama)

Master of None (Comedy)

That 70’s Show (Comedy)

Tiger King (Documentary)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Comedy)

