FNC has announced its opening and closing films as well as the pandemic work-around for screenings.

The first line-up reveal for Montreal film festival Nouveau Cinéma

This morning the Festival du Nouveau Cinéma made the first line-up announcement for its 2020 edition, which will be taking place in Montreal — with indoor and outdoor screenings as well as online events — from Oct. 7-18.

The world premiere of Souterrain by Quebec filmmaker Sophie Dupuis will open the festival, with cast, crew and invited guests viewing the film at the Imperial Cinema, while the public is invited to a simultaneous — and free — outdoor screening in the Place des Festivals.

Sigourney Weaver and Margaret Qualley in My Salinger Year by Philippe Falardeau

The 49th edition of Festival du Nouveau Cinéma will close with a screening of My Salinger Year, the latest film by Montreal director Philippe Falardeau, at the Imperial. ■

