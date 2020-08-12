Support authors and bookstores on Buy a Quebec Book Day

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante showed her support for Quebec writers today, encouraging the public to buy a book by an author from this province on Buy a Quebec Book Day, Aug. 12.

“On Aug. 12, I support our literary community! Whether it’s at my favourite neighbourhood bookstore or online, I support our talented authors! I invite Montrealers to buy a Quebec book and share their favourites of the moment!” —Valérie Plante

Le #12aout, je soutiens notre milieu littéraire! Que ce soit chez mon libraire de quartier préféré ou en ligne, j'encourage nos autrices et auteurs de talent! J'invite les Montréalais•es à acheter un livre québécois et à partager leurs coups de cœur du moment! #littqc #polmtl pic.twitter.com/zwHmMVEM6u — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 12, 2020

Quebec Premier François Legault posted a video shot in local bookstores to mark the occasion.

“Today is August 12, I buy a Quebec book day. We have very good writers in Quebec and they need to be encouraged. This year, we can all read more Quebec books!” —François Legault

Aujourd’hui, c’est la journée « Le 12 août, j’achète un livre québécois ».



On a de très bons écrivains au Québec et ils ont besoin qu’on les encourage. Cette année, on peut tous lire plus de livres québécois! pic.twitter.com/zUcvstiYE4 — François Legault (@francoislegault) August 12, 2020

