Support authors and bookstores on Buy a Quebec Book Day

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante showed her support for Quebec writers today, encouraging the public to buy a book by an author from this province on Buy a Quebec Book Day, Aug. 12.
“On Aug. 12, I support our literary community! Whether it’s at my favourite neighbourhood bookstore or online, I support our talented authors! I invite Montrealers to buy a Quebec book and share their favourites of the moment!”—Valérie Plante
Quebec Premier François Legault posted a video shot in local bookstores to mark the occasion.
“Today is August 12, I buy a Quebec book day. We have very good writers in Quebec and they need to be encouraged. This year, we can all read more Quebec books!”—François Legault
For the list of best Montreal new and used bookstores in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, click here.
For the list of best Montreal authors in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, click here.
For more Montreal arts coverage, visit our Arts section.