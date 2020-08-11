St-Laurent Blvd. to close for 11-day street fair this Thursday, Aug. 13

It better not look like this. (And will there still be mango on a stick?)

The Société de développement du boulevard Saint-Laurent has announced that St-Laurent Blvd. will be closed to car traffic from Aug. 13 to 23, between Sherbrooke and Mont-Royal. This will allow pedestrians to shop, stroll, eat and drink.

“St-Laurent Boulevard will be closed to car traffic from August 13 to 23 from Sherbrooke Street to Mont-Royal Avenue to make way for the magnificent sunny terrasses of the Main ☀️, the beautiful and numerous deals offered by merchants 🛍, and the many picnic areas that will be available to you to enjoy your favorite take-out! 🥡🌯🍟🍕. Hygiene and physical distancing measures must be observed at all times. See you next Thursday 👋” –Société de développement du boulevard Saint-Laurent

