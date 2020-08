The terrasse on the corner of Bagg and St-Laurent in Montreal has been completely repainted this year by Tommy Jacob from the 123klan Graffiti Family. The covered pedestrian stop looks awesome with the new pink, purple and blue paint job and plants, and will be a perfect place to sit back and enjoy a drink or take-out meal in the shade. St-Laurent is currently in the middle of a street fair till Aug. 23.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.