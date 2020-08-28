St-Ambroise Pumpkin spice Ale is back

One of the best beers in the city!

We’re so lucky to live in a city with amazing beer, and one that we always look forward to around this time of year is the St-Ambroise Pumpkin Ale. Check it out in stores, as well as at the amazing Terrasse St-Ambroise in St-Henri.

“Each year as the leaves fall and the north wind blows, St-Ambroise Pumpkin Ale makes its return — a magical potion that casts a potent spell with its well-crafted blend of blonde and caramelized malts, gentle hop, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves and pumpkin.”

For more about the Pumpkin Ale by St-Ambroise, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.