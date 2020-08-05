REVIEW: KIND by Montreal musician Thanya Iyer

Thanya Iyer, KIND (Topshelf)

A cavalcade of Montreal places and faces find their way onto local artist Thanya Iyer’s expansive and ornate KIND, which existed previously as a visual album directed by Bucky Illingworth. There’s a core trio starring Iyer with a number of guests finding a home on this deeply personal project, and there’s a sonic variety, too, that reminds us the best Montreal is a collaborative one: experimental art pop, improvisational jazz, orchestral indie rock all mesh with Iyer’s intimate vocals to create a compelling listen. 8.5/10 Trial Track: “Please Don’t Hold Me Hostage for Who I Am, Who I Was”

“Please Don’t Hold Me Hostage for Who I Am, Who I Was” from KIND by Thanya Iyer

For more about Thanya Iyer, see her website.

