Why “cocaine” was trending during the Republican Convention

After last week’s virtual Democratic National Convention, the flipside of American political discourse was showcased yesterday with day one of the Republican National Convention. Among the rogue’s gallery of depraved guests was the St. Louis couple who pulled a gun on Black Lives Matter protesters in June and the star of the show, Trump — who will speak every day of the four-day RNC 2020 — as well as one of his offspring, Donald Trump Jr., and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. The vibe of their Republican Convention speeches, which ranged from whites-only yacht-club douche to manic Barbie Hitler, got Twitter speculating about the couple’s cocaine use:

The @GOPconvention: "Where 'White Power' & 'White Powder' meet." #cocaine — snickerdoodle mcflurry (@flintFlossy2020) August 25, 2020 Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. had cocaine trending last night on Twitter during the first night of the Republican National Convention (RNC)

