Quebec Premier François Legault responds to explosion in Beirut, Lebanon

A comment by the Premier on the tragic explosion, which has killed dozens of people.

Quebec Premier François Legault has released a statement on the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon yesterday, which has killed at least 70 people and injured more than 4000. According to BBC, the blast was said to have been caused by “highly explosive materials stored in a warehouse.”

“Our thoughts are with the Lebanese people and all our friends in the Lebanese community very present in Quebec.” –François Legault, Premier of Quebec

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, has informed any Canadians in Beirut who are in need of emergency consular assistance to contact +1 613 996 8885 or sos@international.qc.ca. For more details, please click here.

Nos pensées accompagnent les Libanais et tous nos amis de la communauté libanaise très présente au Québec. https://t.co/9kLp598sMJ — François Legault (@francoislegault) August 4, 2020

