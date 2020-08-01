For the latest number of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) for Quebec, and by province and territory in Canada, please visit our active cases update. For the latest region map of COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases in Montreal, Quebec and across Canada, please click here. For a list of COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood in Montreal, please visit our Montreal update.
UPDATED August 1, 2020 at 1:36 a.m.: The latest COVID-19 update from Santé Quebéc has 59,458 cases of Coronavirus reported across the province, including 28,843 cases in Montreal. Please note that numbers below reflect the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases across the province as of July 31, 2020 at 4 p.m.
The following are the number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases by region across Quebec:
Bas-Saint-Laurent 66
Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean 367
Capitale-Nationale 1,956
Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec 2,082
Estrie 1,058
Montreal 28,843
Outaouais 678
Abitibi-Témiscamingue 180
Côte-Nord 126
Nord-du-Québec 8
Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine 206
Chaudière-Appalaches 563
Laval 6,057
Lanaudière 4,508
Laurentides 3,897
Montérégie 8,806
Nunavik 17
Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James 10
Outside Quebec 21
Region to be determined 9
There have been 5,678 deaths from COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Quebec.
