In case anyone is confused.

Quebec government’s handy chart shows where to wear masks in school

Quebec communications director Guillaume S. Leduc shared a chart yesterday as a guide for anyone who was confused by the new directives about mandatory masks for students who will soon be returning to school.

Quebec chart shows where to wear masks in school

For more details about COVID-19 rules for Quebec schools, see the government portal.

