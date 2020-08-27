NHL has postponed playoff games today and tomorrow over racial injustice

Following pressure from San Jose Sharks player Evander Kane and the Hockey Diversity Alliance, the NHL finally followed the lead of every other professional sports league and postponed their games in response to racial injustice in the U.S.

Breaking: The NHL will not play any playoff games Thursday in solidarity with other leagues protesting the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, sources confirm to @emilymkaplan. pic.twitter.com/WKESkdHAuI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 27, 2020 NHL postponed games in response to racial injustice in the U.S.

According to Andy Strickland, rinkside reporter for Fox Sports, NHL games are postponed tonight and tomorrow.

Can confirm the #NHL will postpone games today and tomorrow. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) August 27, 2020 Rinkside reporter for Fox Sports confirms NHL games postponed tonight and tomorrow

According to the CBC, Evander Kane, who is the co-head of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, said that game postponement by the NHL would send “a clear message that human rights take priority over sports.”

The NHL joins the NBA, WNBA, MLS and MLB in halting activity in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday, which was followed by three nights of peaceful protests — and not-so peaceful looting and rioting, as well as the murder of two people by a 17-year-old Trump fan — in Kenosha and elsewhere in the U.S. Blake was shot seven times on Sunday (for no apparent reason) and amazingly survived but is paralyzed from the waist down.

