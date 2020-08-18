Montreal soccer culture festival GOAL goes online this weekend

The annual Montreal soccer culture festival known as GOAL — presented by the GOAL Initiatives Foundation charity — is marking its 10th anniversary with three days of special virtual events this weekend, Aug. 21 to 23. The event, which normally takes place on the first weekend in July, is mounting a panel discussion on Friday and has produced a series of entertaining videos that reflect the programming that usually complements its soccer tournaments. Hosted by radio personality Patrick Langlois, a series of free workshops (featuring local celebs) will cover everything from mental health and wellness to cooking and mixology to soccer warm-ups and yoga. Check out some previews below:

GET MOVING with @ebushel1’s goal keeping workshop🤾, @pbernier10’s footy training⚽️ and Amy Walsh’s yoga centred teachings🧘‍♀️



The beauty? You can get moving from the comfort of your own home! REGISTER NOW, FREE & FAMILY FRIENDLY : https://t.co/u2IA9XNFkD pic.twitter.com/vC5pS58XC9 — GOAL Initiatives (@goalInitiatives) August 16, 2020 GOAL 2020 presents training by Montreal Impact goalie Evan Bush

Let’s get cooking!🔥 Cook with chef @ChefAntonioPark & Park Restaurant 🍱 and chef Jeremie Falissard & Fugazzi 🍕from the comfort of your own home! REGISTER NOW, IT’S ALL FREE: https://t.co/Dcc4YNZu2E pic.twitter.com/ptQVlfxVLb — GOAL Initiatives (@goalInitiatives) August 15, 2020 Cooking workshops with Antonio Park and Jeremie Falissard

Let’s launch #TousEnsemble IN STYLE! Join us next Friday for a very special GOAL talks panel conversation around 🧠MENTAL HEALTH & WELLNESS🧘 and the launch of GOAL’s new program ⚽️KICKING IT OUT & more! RSVP NOW: https://t.co/ZW2qwBlv2j pic.twitter.com/Y3TlVOioDD — GOAL Initiatives (@goalInitiatives) August 14, 2020

The GOAL Initiatives Foundation promotes sports and physical activity by providing equipment to youth sports organizations in need, among other things. This year the organization has furthered its mission with the Kicking It Out program, “a weekly free and public addiction and mental health soccer program for youth and adults to overcome drug, alcohol, other addiction dependencies & mental health challenges.” ■

To find out more about the GOAL Initiatives Foundation, to donate to the charity and/or to register for their 2020 virtual events, please visit their website.

