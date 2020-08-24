Valérie Plante wants to fast-track metro blue line extension east

Still no talk of an extension on the west side.

Today Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante called for the extension of the metro’s blue line to Anjou, a plan that has been discussed by the STM and municipal and provincial governments since 1988. This comes amid anticipation of a new infrastructure bill to be tabled by the provincial government in the fall.

“It is high time that the blue line project be carried out. The population of the East has been waiting for it since 1988. Following the failure of Bill 61, it is expected that there will be one on the table for the start of the parliamentary term.

“It will take flexibility on the part of all the players to put in place technical and financial solutions in order to carry out this metro project to Anjou. And of course, we want to maximize urban development around metro stations.

“However, we need a special law to speed up the expropriation process and plan development around the stations as quickly as possible. All parties must work on it.”

Il est plus que temps que le projet de la ligne bleue soit réalisé. Ça fait depuis 1988 que la population de l'Est l'attend. Suite à l'échec du projet de loi 61, on s'attend à ce qu'il y en ait un sur la table pour la rentrée parlementaire. (1/3) #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 24, 2020

