Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante responds to explosion in Beirut, Lebanon

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has released a statement on the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon yesterday, which has killed at least 70 people and injured more than 4000. According to BBC, the blast was said to have been caused by “highly explosive materials stored in a warehouse.” The Mayor also wished condolences to the family of Nizar Najarian, a Montrealer in Beirut at the time, who was sadly killed in the explosion.

“The images coming to us from Beirut, Lebanon, are terrifying. All my thoughts are with those who are directly or indirectly affected by this terrible explosion. My condolences to the family and relatives of Mr. Najarian, who died today in the explosion in Beirut. On this extremely trying day for all Lebanese-Montrealers, the metropolis stands in solidarity with you and shares your pain.” –Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, has informed any Canadians in Beirut who are in need of emergency consular assistance to contact +1 613 996 8885 or sos@international.qc.ca. For more details, please click here.

Toutes mes condoléances à la famille et aux proches de M. Najarian, décédé aujourd’hui dans l’explosion à #Beyrouth. En cette journée extrêmement éprouvante pour tous les Libano-Montréalais, la métropole est solidaire avec vous et partage votre douleur. https://t.co/te6FQ4dvE3 🇱🇧 — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 5, 2020 Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante responds to the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon

