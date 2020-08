Drawn & Quarterly will publish Okay Universe: Chronicles of a Woman in Politics in October.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has her own graphic novel

Drawn & Quarterly has announced that they will be publishing Okay Universe: Chronicles of a Woman in Politics, a graphic novel by Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Governor General Award winner Delphie Côté-Lacroix on Oct. 13, 2020.

