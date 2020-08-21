Amy from Brooklyn Nine-Nine has an issue with the Quebec remake, Escouade 99

The Quebec remake of Brooklyn Nine-Nine Escouade 99, launched this week, and Melissa Fumero, who plays Amy Santiago on the American version, commented that watching the trailer is “like peeking through another dimension” and suggested that her role should have gone to a Latina actress.

Gotta day though after watching this… I’m suddenly curious about the Latina population in Quebec. Just sayin 🤔 — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) August 20, 2020 Melissa Fumero (Amy on Brooklyn Nine-Nine) comments on Quebec remake Escouade 99

Stephanie Beatriz, another Latina actress who plays Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine (and whose character is also played by a white Québécoise actress in the remake), replied with a series of woozy faces.

🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴 — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) August 20, 2020 Stephanie Beatriz (who plays Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine) responds

It’s worth noting that the two characters portrayed by Black actors in the American show are also played by Black Quebec actors in Escouade 99. ■

