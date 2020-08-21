Amy from Brooklyn Nine-Nine has an issue with the Quebec remake, Escouade 99

The Quebec remake of Brooklyn Nine-Nine Escouade 99, launched this week, and Melissa Fumero, who plays Amy Santiago on the American version, commented that watching the trailer is “like peeking through another dimension” and suggested that her role should have gone to a Latina actress.
Stephanie Beatriz, another Latina actress who plays Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine (and whose character is also played by a white Québécoise actress in the remake), replied with a series of woozy faces.
It’s worth noting that the two characters portrayed by Black actors in the American show are also played by Black Quebec actors in Escouade 99. ■
