Montreal marks 75th anniversary of atomic bomb on sister city, Hiroshima

Today, August 6, is the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima during World War II. Hiroshima is one the sister cities of Montreal, and to mark the anniversary, Mayor Valérie Plante has announced that the flags of Japan and Mayors for Peace have been placed outside of City Hall.
“To mark the 75th anniversary of the 1st atomic bomb that fell on August 6, 1945 on Hiroshima, the flags of Japan and Mayors for Peace fly at City Hall, in spirit of solidarity with the people of Hiroshima — a sister city of Montreal — and Japan.”–Valérie Plante
