Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” used in trailer for Zach Snyder cut of Justice League

The trailer for the Zach Snyder cut of Justice League, rumoured to be four hours long when it comes out next year on HBO Max, was released at DC FanDome this weekend. The trailer looks great, and is set to the score of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen, which Snyder had previously used during a love scene in his 2009 movie Watchmen. Fans have pointed out that the song’s use is both a celebration of Snyder’s version of Justice League getting an official release and a bit of an “I told you so” to the haters and doubters who never thought the film would be released (as well as to those who criticized the way the song was used in Watchmen). Either way, the song’s use in this trailer is perfect — check it out below.

Hallelujah! The teaser trailer for @ZackSnyder's #JusticeLeague is here. 🔥 #TheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/p4T8fiNbTi — IMDb (@IMDb) August 22, 2020 “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen has been used in the trailer for the Zach Snyder cut of Justice League, out next year on HBO Max, as a celebration and to evoke Watchmen

For more on DC FanDome, please click here.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.