Leonard Cohen estate may sue RNC for unauthorized use of “Hallelujah”

The estate suggested another Leonard Cohen song that they should have used instead.

The Leonard Cohen estate is “exploring legal options” after the Republican National Convention (RNC) used “Hallelujah” without authorization during their fireworks finale on Thursday night. A Sony rep said that an official request for the song had been made beforehand by the Republican National Committee and the estate declined, but the RNC used it anyway. They suggested that they may have allowed the Republicans to use the song “You Want It Darker” if that had been requested.

Following the repeated unauthorized use of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” during two performances at the Republican… Posted by Leonard Cohen on Friday, August 28, 2020 Leonard Cohen estate considers suing the RNC

Here are the lyrics for “You Want It Darker” by Leonard Cohen:

“If you are the dealer, I’m out of the game

If you are the healer, it means I’m broken and lame

If thine is the glory then mine must be the shame

You want it darker

We kill the flame Magnified, sanctified, be thy holy name

Vilified, crucified, in the human frame

A million candles burning for the help that never came

You want it darker

I’m ready, my lord There’s a lover in the story

But the story’s still the same

There’s a lullaby for suffering

And a paradox to blame

But it’s written in the scriptures

And it’s not some idle claim

You want it darker

We kill the flame They’re lining up the prisoners

And the guards are taking aim

I struggled with some demons

They were middle class and tame

I didn’t know I had permission to murder and to maim

You want it…”

