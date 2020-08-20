Le Cheeseburger Week Montreal
Food & Drink

Le Cheeseburger Week, coming soon to Montreal restaurants

by CultMTL

Greasy goodness.

Co-presented by Lightspeed and Saputo, le Cheeseburger Week will be serving up greasy goodness in hundreds of restaurants in Montreal and across Canada from Sept. 1 to 7. The 2020 edition of the festival (usually known as le Burger Week) is raising funds for Centraide/United Way. Last year they donated over $150K for charities “to help bring food to Canadian families in need.”

Le Cheeseburger Week (usually known as Le Burger Week) is coming to Montreal restaurants in September care of Saputo and Lightspeed

For more information on le Cheeseburger Week donations and restaurant registration, please visit their website.

For more Montreal food & drink coverage, please visit our Food & Drink section.