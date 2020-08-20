Le Cheeseburger Week, coming soon to Montreal restaurants

Co-presented by Lightspeed and Saputo, le Cheeseburger Week will be serving up greasy goodness in hundreds of restaurants in Montreal and across Canada from Sept. 1 to 7. The 2020 edition of the festival (usually known as le Burger Week) is raising funds for Centraide/United Way. Last year they donated over $150K for charities “to help bring food to Canadian families in need.”

For more information on le Cheeseburger Week donations and restaurant registration, please visit their website.

