Instagram launches Reels to compete with Tik Tok

Instagram has announced that they will be releasing a new service called Reels. Reels has clearly been designed to compete with Tik Tok, allowing users to “record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with music, effects and new creative features.” The launch comes at an interesting time, when, due to its ties to China, Tik Tok could be banned in the United States. Reels has already launched in 50 countries, and will be coming to Canada soon.

For more on Reels, please visit the Instagram Instagram page.

