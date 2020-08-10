How to Stay Sane During a Stay-at-Home Lockdown

No one ever imagined that the whole world would come to a standstill and a lockdown would be imposed due to a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Four months on and two waves of the virus, most countries are still struggling and afraid to completely open up. However, there seems to be some light of hope as long as people take the right precautions like social distancing and wearing a mask when out, otherwise, just staying home.

Staying at home, unless to get groceries and in cases of an emergency, is easy at first. However, as the days turn into weeks and then months, staying at home can take a toll on both your physical and mental health. The pandemic has led to many feeling depressed with limited social interaction and physical activity.

We have some tips that can help you stay sane and keep you active during a lockdown.

Stay in touch with friends and family

With limited in-person interactions, you need to make it a habit to see your friends and family virtually. Allocate at least an hour a day where you reach out to friends and family through video calls on Zoom or Skype to see how they are doing and staying in touch. This is a great way to keep your mind off the lockdown and spend valuable time with the ones you love.

Play online games

Another way to interact and have some fun is to play online games. If you have a console like Xbox or PlayStation, you can play games such as Fortnite, NBA 2k20, Minecraft online with random people or friends. Not a gamer and looking for some fun? Try playing casino games on platforms such as SBOBET. With hundreds of casino games such as poker, slots, and roulette, you can spend hours on the platform and win money while you are at it.

Make it a habit to exercise

You don’t need a home gym to exercise at home. You can get by with bodyweight exercises such as push-ups, pull-ups, and planks. Take a minimum of 15 minutes out daily to get some exercise in.

If you feel that the lockdown is getting to you mentally, take up yoga and meditation. You can just sit in your room and concentrate on your breathing for five minutes, focusing on the moment at hand. This will help calm you down and be more intuned with your mind and body.

Take online classes

With extra time on your hand, you can finally learn that skill you’ve been putting off for years. There are numerous online platforms such as Udemy and Coursera with online classes to help you develop new skills from learning digital marketing to data science. The best part is, most courses are affiliated with universities so you get a diploma at the end, for a small cost.

It may be difficult at first but you can use the lockdown as a way to become more productive. You just need to figure out which activities excite you and stick with them to stay sane.