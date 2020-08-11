Half of Canadians say that 2020 is the worst year they’ve lived

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, August 11, 50% of Canadians say that 2020 is the worst year they’ve lived. Conversely, a higher percent of Americans confirmed that 2020 was the worst year of their lives, at 58%.

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from August 7 to 9, 2020, with 1,513 Canadians and 1,003 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.