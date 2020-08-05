Half of Canadians say their opinion of Trudeau is worse due to WE Charity scandal

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released August 5, 49% of Canadians say the WE Charity controversy has worsened their opinion of Justin Trudeau. Of those same respondents, 49% believe there should be an election if Justin Trudeau is found guilty of breaching the ethics code.

Discover the results of our latest weekly survey. This week's topics include:



– The WE Charity scandal

– Sexual misconduct accusations on social media

– The return of professional sports

49% of Canadians say their opinion of Justin Trudeau has been worsened by the WE Charity controversy

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from July 31 to August 2, 2020 among a randomly recruited sample of 1,531 Canadians and 1,001, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

