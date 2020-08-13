Legault still has highest approval rating of all premiers during COVID-19

Although the approval rating of Quebec Premier François Legault has dropped from 92 to 75 per cent over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, he remains the best-liked premier in Canada — in terms of how he’s handled this ongoing crisis, anyway — according to a new Angus Reid Institute survey. (It should be noted, however, that Atlantic Canada provinces were withheld from the survey as the study’s data was aggregated.)

Here is how performance ratings for Canadian Premiers have changed throughout the pandemic:https://t.co/oMSACm9XFO pic.twitter.com/j2h4TFR9km — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) August 13, 2020 François Legault has the highest approval of all (non-Atlantic) Canadian premiers, according to a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Aug. 5 to 8, 2020, among a representative randomized sample of 1,511 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. ■

For more results from this survey, including methodology details, see the Angus Reid Institute website.

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.