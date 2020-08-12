Dr. Tam calls on kids to be role models on International Youth Day

In 1999, the United Nations made Aug. 12 International Youth Day, and this year, during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, youth have faced substantial challenges, notably the stupidity of some adults and some of their peers. Federal public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam took the opportunity to encourage kids to be “influencers” by urging their friends and family to wear a mask and stay safe as the pandemic persists (and as a new school year looms for many in a couple of weeks).

“Calling all youth! Now is a great time to demonstrate your leadership skills! This #YouthDay and every day, you can #BeTheInfluencer and encourage those around you to take safe steps like wearing a mask and saying no to unsafe gatherings.” —Dr. Theresa Tam

Calling all 🇨🇦 youth! Now is a great time to demonstrate your leadership skills! This #YouthDay and every day, you can #BeTheInfluencer and encourage those around you to take safe steps like wearing a mask and saying no to unsafe gatherings. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/69zO7MVRaw — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) August 12, 2020 Dr. Theresa Tam tells kids to be influencers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau made a video for International Youth Day:

Today, we celebrate our youth. We celebrate your voices, your actions, and everything you're doing to build a better future – because from fighting climate change to demanding justice and equality, change starts with you. Happy International #YouthDay! https://t.co/sM9Qvs1iDu pic.twitter.com/Safhlg2t0B — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 12, 2020 Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 (Coronavirus), please also click here.

For the latest news updates, visit our News section.