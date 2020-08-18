Jury is out on Bloc and Greens.

Conservative voters 4 times more likely to spread COVID-19 than Lib/NDP

A new Angus Reid poll suggests that there is a correlation between political party affiliation and COVID-19 compliance. The survey which categorizes Canadians into three categories — Infection Fighters, Inconsistent and Cynical Spreaders — finds that supporters of the Conservative Party of Canada are four times more likely to be Cynical Spreaders, who “disregard most, if not all, COVID-19 safety precautions.”

COVID-19 Compliance: One-in-five Canadians making little to no effort to stop coronavirus spreadhttps://t.co/djWYHKtMMy pic.twitter.com/bSfxi4gjDl — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) August 17, 2020 Conservative voters four times more likely to spread COVID-19 than Liberal or NDP supporters

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Aug. 5 to 8, 2020, among a representative randomized sample of 1,511 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. ■

For more detailed survey results, including the complete methodology, please visit the Angus Reid website.

