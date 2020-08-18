Conservative voters 4 times more likely to spread COVID-19 than Lib/NDP

A new Angus Reid poll suggests that there is a correlation between political party affiliation and COVID-19 compliance. The survey which categorizes Canadians into three categories — Infection Fighters, Inconsistent and Cynical Spreaders — finds that supporters of the Conservative Party of Canada are four times more likely to be Cynical Spreaders, who “disregard most, if not all, COVID-19 safety precautions.”
The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Aug. 5 to 8, 2020, among a representative randomized sample of 1,511 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. ■
