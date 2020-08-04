One of eight questions presents the police dept. as an area where funding could be cut.

City of Montreal budget survey asks whether we want to defund the police

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has encouraged Montrealers to vote in a survey on how the the city budget should be spent. One of the eight questions included in the survey concerns where funding should be reduced, and one of the three options presented is the Montreal police department:

“For a second year, the city of Montreal wishes to know the opinion of Montrealers in order to prepare a budget that suits them and meets their expectations!” —Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante

Pour une deuxième année, la @MTL_Ville souhaite connaître l'opinion des Montréalaises et Montréalais afin de préparer un budget qui leur ressemble et qui répond à leurs attentes! 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 #polmtl https://t.co/L3x440DasG — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 4, 2020 Budget survey includes question about defunding Montreal police

The survey also includes questions regarding property taxes, investments for economic recovery and urban development. ■

To see and fill out the Montreal budget survey, click here.

