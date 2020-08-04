City of Montreal budget survey asks whether we want to defund the police

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has encouraged Montrealers to vote in a survey on how the the city budget should be spent. One of the eight questions included in the survey concerns where funding should be reduced, and one of the three options presented is the Montreal police department:
“For a second year, the city of Montreal wishes to know the opinion of Montrealers in order to prepare a budget that suits them and meets their expectations!”—Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante
The survey also includes questions regarding property taxes, investments for economic recovery and urban development. ■
To see and fill out the Montreal budget survey, click here.
