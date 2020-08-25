BREAKING: Quebec will not adopt federal contact tracing app, COVID Alert

Éric Caire, the Minister for Government Digital Transformation, has just announced that the Quebec government will not be adopting the federal contact tracing app. Instead of using COVID Alert, the Quebec government plans to launch its own contact tracing app, in time for a possible second wave.

“In the next few weeks we will prepare so that if a second wave occurs, we will be able to [launch] an application immediately that would help. We’ll be ready to fight and intervene very, very quickly. That is what we will be working on with my team over the next few days.” —Éric Caire, the Minister for Government Digital Transformation

Caire noted that the province had conducted a public consultation of over 16,000 people and convened a parliamentary committee (of 18 people). While over 70 per cent of participants in the public consultation were in favour of COVID Alert, the parliamentary committee felt otherwise. ■

For the latest on COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Quebec, please visit the Santé Quebéc website.

