BREAKING: New Zealand has its first new COVID-19 case in over 100 days

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern held a press conference about an hour ago, with only a few minutes of advance notice, informing the country that there have been four new COVID-19 cases. Prime Minister Ardern has been praised for her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Zealand, and these new cases mark the first in the country in 102 days. The city of Auckland will be moving to Level 3 restrictions for three days, until midnight on Friday, in order to reassess the situation and gather information, as well as implement additional contact tracing measures. “We have come too far to go backwards. I am asking New Zealanders once again to be strong and to be kind.” For more details, please see the Twitter thread by journalist Ashleigh Stewart below.
For more on the COVID-19 situation in New Zealand, please visit their Ministry of Health website.
For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.