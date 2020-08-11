“We have come too far to go backwards.”

BREAKING: New Zealand has its first new COVID-19 case in over 100 days

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern held a press conference about an hour ago, with only a few minutes of advance notice, informing the country that there have been four new COVID-19 cases. Prime Minister Ardern has been praised for her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Zealand, and these new cases mark the first in the country in 102 days. The city of Auckland will be moving to Level 3 restrictions for three days, until midnight on Friday, in order to reassess the situation and gather information, as well as implement additional contact tracing measures. “We have come too far to go backwards. I am asking New Zealanders once again to be strong and to be kind.” For more details, please see the Twitter thread by journalist Ashleigh Stewart below.

🚨#Breaking: New Zealand has confirmed its first case of #Covid19 outside managed isolation for the first time in 102 days



Comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern scheduled an impromptu press conference with just a few minutes notice late at night in NZ — Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) August 11, 2020

New Zealand's director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield tells the nation at 9pm at night, after a hasty press conference was called to announce its 4 new community cases of #Covid19: "We have done this before, and we can do it again" — Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) August 11, 2020

BREAKING: The whole of New Zealand now moves back to level 2 restrictions after new cases of #Covid19 found in community



Auckland, where the 4 cases were found in one family, will face level 3 restrictions until midnight Friday pic.twitter.com/k2p1QdEta5 — Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) August 11, 2020

New Zealand moving back to Level 2 means:

– physical distancing to be reintroduced

– no groups or events larger than 100 people

– bars/ restaurants must keep groups of customers separated, seated and served by a single person

– schools/ businesses stay open with measures in place pic.twitter.com/eqm3EaPy0H — Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) August 11, 2020

Kia kaha Auckland. You got this. 💕 — Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) August 11, 2020

For more on the COVID-19 situation in New Zealand, please visit their Ministry of Health website.

