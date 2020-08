Kirk Muller will be filling in for the rest of the series.

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin has announced that the team’s coach Claude Julien was rushed to hospital last night in Toronto. He was apparently experiencing chest pains and will not be with the Habs for the rest of the ongoing NHL playoff series. Kirk Muller will be stepping in as interim coach.

Marc Bergevin annonce que l'entraîneur-chef Claude Julien est hospitalisé pour des douleurs à la poitrine. Kirk Muller assurera l'intérim.



Marc Bergevin announces that head coach Claude Julien has been hospitalized with chest pain. Kirk Muller will serve as interim head coach. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 13, 2020 Montreal Canadiens announce that Kirk Muller will replace Claude Julien as interim coach after Julien was rushed to hospital last night in Toronto

Best wishes to Claude Julien and his family! ■

