Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has just announced that Finance Minister Bill Morneau resigned in a private meeting with Trudeau. Morneau is expected to explain his decision in a press conference this evening. The resignation comes following the WE Charity scandal.

Earlier today, I spoke with and accepted Minister @Bill_Morneau’s resignation. Since he was first elected and became Canada’s Finance Minister, Bill has worked tirelessly to support all Canadians and create an economy that benefits everyone. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 17, 2020 BREAKING: Bill Morneau has resigned following WE Charity scandal

Bill, you have my deepest gratitude and I want to thank you for everything you have done to improve the quality of life of Canadians. I know you will continue making great contributions to our country in the years to come. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 17, 2020 BREAKING: Bill Morneau has resigned following WE Charity scandal

