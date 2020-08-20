BREAKING: Airbnb has officially banned parties and events worldwide

Airbnb announced today that it has banned all parties and events on its rental properties worldwide. In an effort to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Airbnb hopes to curb large gatherings by implementing a new occupancy rule: their short-term rentals can only be occupied by a maximum of 16 people at any given time. Breaking the new rules can result in clients being banned or facing legal action.

Airbnb noted in a statement that 73 per cent of its listings already ban parties as part of their house rules, while others have allowed small gatherings for private events. Last year they implemented a global ban on “party houses” after receiving complaints from neighbours. There are also enhanced neighbourhood support tools so that neighbours can report unsafe behaviour or parties in progress.

The San Francisco-based company, which reportedly filed confidentially for an initial public offering with U.S. regulators yesterday (and is therefore expected to go public very soon), reported in July that they’d had over 1 million nights booked in a single day for the first time since early March, prior to the pandemic lockdown.

