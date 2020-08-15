$305-million more for the Indigenous Community Support Fund

Ottawa’s COVID-19 aid for First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities is now over $2-billion.

On Thursday, Indigenous Services Minister (and Montreal MP for the Ville-Marie / Sud-Ouest / Île-des-Sœurs borough) Marc Miller announced an additional $305-million in federal aid to assist First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indigenous Community Support Fund can be used to support Elders and vulnerable community members, address food insecurity, education and other children’s issues, mental health assistance, emergency response services, outbreak preparedness and more.

“Health and safety remains our priority and we will continue to work in partnership with Indigenous communities and organizations to support a strong and comprehensive pandemic response. This funding offers further concrete support for on-the-ground community solutions that respond to the unique needs and circumstances of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis wherever they reside.” —Marc Miller

The government had already committed $385-million to the Indigenous Community Support Fund, announced on March 18, so this additional funding brings the total up to $685-million, and raises the full amount of federal COVID-19 financial aid for Indigenous peoples to over $2-billion.

The fund, which is being distributed through allocations directly to community leaders as well as application-driven needs-based funding, has already provided support to hundreds of Indigenous communities across the country, approximately 260 of which serve Indigenous peoples in cities. ■

