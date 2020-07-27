Zero new deaths reported in Quebec from COVID-19 today

Santé Québec announced today that there have been 0 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), with the total deaths remaining at 5,667. The total number of Coronavirus cases has increased today by 145 to 58,728. For a list of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Quebec, and across Canada by province and territory, please click here.

Of the 783,442 total tests done in Quebec, 58,728 have tested positive for COVID-19, at a rate of 7.5%. The latest daily testing statistics released by Santé Québec confirm that on July 25, 12,774 tests were analyzed; of these, 163 tested positive, at a rate of 1.28%.

