YES Montreal calls for submissions to their What the Pop? art event

Youth Employment Services (YES) Montreal is calling for submissions from emerging Quebec artists to be included in their free, three-day art pop-up event What the Pop? The deadline to apply is July 24. Accepted media is as follows: performing arts, sculpture, painting, writing, illustration, photography, music, ceramics, jewellery, clothing and multimedia. Participants must attend a training session in mid-August. The event, which YES Montreal describes as “a pop-up boutique, gallery and performance for all,” will take place from Sept. 4 to 6.

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: Are you an emerging artist from Quebec? Looking to reach new audiences, engage with existing… Posted by YES Montreal on Thursday, July 2, 2020

For more information about What the Pop? and how to apply, visit the YES Montreal website.

For more arts coverage, please visit the Arts section.