WATCH: Players show support for Black Lives Matter during MLS Is Back

Last night during the opening of the MLS Is Back Tournament at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, players in the Black Players for Change organization joined together in a demonstration of support for Black Lives Matter. ESPN caught the very powerful scene, as the players stood around the soccer pitch with their right fist in the air in total silence, as the games are being played in front of no fans. Check out the amazing video below.

MLS players from across the league stood together for a Black Lives Matter demonstration prior to Orlando City vs. Inter Miami. pic.twitter.com/4wszNbCUG3 — ESPN (@espn) July 9, 2020

In a game that is taking place now between the Philadelphia Union and New York City FC, players again showed support by wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts over their jerseys.

