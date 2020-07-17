Gucci is launching its new Epilogue collection today and creative director Alessandro Michele has decided to present a 12-hour livestream starting this morning at 8 a.m. EST (with a narrative feature starting at 2 p.m. EST).

“Well, the collection, in short, is the end of the beginning of an experiment. It’s an attempt to use fashion as a space, in particular as an experimental lab. And this is my experiment. Narrating it this way, and presenting it this way, to the press, to the outside world, looking inside the mechanism of an advertising campaign.” –Alessandro Michele, Creative Director of Gucci

Knowing Gucci, this should be a very interesting event. Check it out below.

WATCH: Gucci unveils Epilogue by Alessandro Michele

