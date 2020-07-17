WATCH: “Dopamine,” the new video by Rich Aucoin

Today Rich Aucoin released a new video for “Dopamine,” the third single from his forthcoming album United States.

The video is a beautiful montage of 83 photos taken by Aucoin during his 2018 bike tour of the U.S., the only surviving visual document of his journey after he lost all his videos in a laptop snafu.

“I knew I wanted to explore something similar to Robert Frank’s journey of the United States when creating his masterpiece photo-book, The Americans,” Aucoin says. “Inspired by this fellow foreigner’s look at America, I took many photos for the purpose of crafting something similar for this video.”

He describes the anthemic track as “psychedelic,” with elements of the Beatles and Verve in its arrangement of mellotrons, Wurlitzers and Rhodes keyboards, viola bass, boomy drums and “wall of sound vocals” by a number of guests singers. Thematically, Aucoin says, “Dopamine” is an introspective exploration of nostalgia that returns to “a mantra of mindfulness and presence” in the choruses.

Watch the video here:

“Dopamine” by Rich Aucoin

Read Cult MTL‘s Rich Aucoin July 2020 cover story here.

For more about Rich Aucoin and United States, click here.

For more music coverage, please visit our Music section.