VIDEO: The Black Lives Matter street mural in Montreal is now complete

Never Was Average, a Montreal artist collective that focuses on “designing and curating positive spaces,” has completed their work on the beautiful new Black Lives Matter street mural in Montreal. See the full list of artists who participated in the post below, which also includes a video with a stunning overhead shot of the entire length of the piece. Visit the Never Was Average website here.

