UPDATED July 1, 2020, 12:15 a.m.: The latest Coronavirus update from the Public Health Agency of Canada has 28,021 active cases of COVID-19 across Canada. Here is a breakdown of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Canada by province and territory:
Quebec 25,157
Ontario 2,052
Alberta 549
British Columbia 152
Saskatchewan 88
New Brunswick 4
Manitoba 18
Nova Scotia 1
Newfoundland and Labrador 0
Prince Edward Island 0
Yukon 0
Northwest Territories 0
Nunavut 0
For more news updates, please visit our News section.
For the latest info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 (Coronavirus), including their latest update on active cases by province and territory, please click here.