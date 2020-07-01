The latest number of COVID-19 active cases by province and territory.

UPDATE: There are 28,021 active cases of COVID-19 in Canada

Confirmed cases per million inhabitants by province/territory. By UmpireRay - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88126563

UPDATED July 1, 2020, 12:15 a.m.: The latest Coronavirus update from the Public Health Agency of Canada has 28,021 active cases of COVID-19 across Canada. Here is a breakdown of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Canada by province and territory:

Quebec 25,157

Ontario 2,052

Alberta 549

British Columbia 152

Saskatchewan 88

New Brunswick 4

Manitoba 18

Nova Scotia 1

Newfoundland and Labrador 0

Prince Edward Island 0

Yukon 0

Northwest Territories 0

Nunavut 0

For more news updates, please visit our News section.

For the latest info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 (Coronavirus), including their latest update on active cases by province and territory, please click here.