TSN Sports commentator Bob McKenzie made the announcement that “barring any last-minute complications,” Toronto and Edmonton will be chosen as the two hub cities once the NHL resumes. A pretty sweet announcement for Canadians on Canada Day! The return date of the NHL is expected to be sometime in July or August.

Barring any last-minute complications, and we have seen some of those (Vancouver and Las Vegas), the two NHL Hub cities will be Edmonton and Toronto. 🇨🇦 — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2020

