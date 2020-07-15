The Polaris Music Prize 2020 short list is here

The Polaris Music Prize 2020 short list has just been announced. Artists vying for the $50K prize for Canadian album of the year are as follows:
Backxwash – God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It
Caribou – Suddenly
Junia-T – Studio Monk
Kaytranada – Bubba
nêhiyawak – nipiy
Pantayo – Pantayo
Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia
Jessie Reyez – Before Love Came To Kill Us
U.S. Girls – Heavy Light
Witch Prophet – DNA Activation
The Polaris Music Prize will be awarded on Oct. 19. For more details, please visit their website.
