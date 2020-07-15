Who will win the $50K prize?

The Polaris Music Prize 2020 short list is here

The Polaris Music Prize 2020 short list has just been announced. Artists vying for the $50K prize for Canadian album of the year are as follows:

Backxwash – God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It

Caribou – Suddenly

Junia-T – Studio Monk

Kaytranada – Bubba

nêhiyawak – nipiy

Pantayo – Pantayo

Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia

Jessie Reyez – Before Love Came To Kill Us

U.S. Girls – Heavy Light

Witch Prophet – DNA Activation

The Polaris Music Prize will be awarded on Oct. 19. For more details, please visit their website.

