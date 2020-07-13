Submissions for the Portico Project at Centaur Theatre close July 17

“We hope to be inundated with unique proposals … that push live performing arts in new directions.”

Centaur Theatre in Montreal is accepting submissions for a new initiative called The Portico Project till July 17. The project calls for 10- to 20-minute theatrical presentations that can be safely performed in the portico and on the steps in front of the theatre. The theme is “unpacking,” “as in unpacking the story, unpacking the self, unpacking the system, unpacking the moment.” Submissions are being accepted in the form of a one-page project description and CVs of all the artists involved. Centaur will pay artists whose projects are accepted $1,000 plus $250 material support.

“Montreal is such a hotbed of talent; we hope to be inundated with unique proposals from new and established artists that push live performing arts in new directions to explore how this unprecedented time in history has affected us as individuals, communities and nations.” —Eda Holmes, Artistic & Executive Director, Centaur Theatre Montreal

