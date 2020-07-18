Space for Life launches Nature Near You initiative in Montreal parks

Space for Life (Espace pour la vie) has announced that they will be visiting numerous parks around Montreal this summer through their new Nature Near You program. Guides will be available to inform participants about things that we tend to take for granted, such as plants, animals, insects and more. Nature near you by Space for Life in Montreal will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. till Sept. 7, all week long except on Sundays. For the complete schedule, please visit their website.

“Many of us know by heart the logos of major brands and advertising slogans, we notice the business elements around us. But what about the stars, trees, flowers, birds or insects? By listening, breathing in the scents and opening your eyes wide, it’s a safe bet that you will see the park next to your home in a new light.” —Space for Life on Nature Near You

#Espacepourlavie part à votre rencontre pour célébrer la nature près de chez vous à travers parcs et espaces publics de @MTL_Ville et de la @CMM_info. De belles occasions de se reconnecter à la nature! Pour connaître les horaires et lieux: https://t.co/eFdf6vpkRI pic.twitter.com/UEx1LwDGH6 — Espace pour la vie (@EspacePourLaVie) July 18, 2020 Space for Life (Espace pour la vie) launches Nature Near You initiative in Montreal parks

