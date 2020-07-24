“…to amplify the voices of non-status people most directly affected by the Canadian immigration system.”

Solidarity Across Borders Montreal holds Status for All rally on Sunday

Montreal migrant justice network Solidarity Across Borders (SAB) is holding a rally on Sunday, July 26 to demand “status for all” for undocumented migrants, refugee claimants, frontline health care givers, temporary farm workers, international students and others at odds with Immigration Canada. Participants will gather outside of Citizenship and Immigration Canada (1010 St-Antoine W.) to share personal testimonies and arguments for a comprehensive regularization program. The public is invited to join in (including children), and all participants are asked to wear masks.

Solidarity Across Borders held a Montreal march on July 4 and will continue to remain active throughout the summer.

“We’re going to be staging many actions to continue pushing for this, and to amplify the voices of non-status people most directly affected by the Canadian immigration system.” —Graham (SAB)

See more details about the event and the organization on the SAB website.

For more news updates, please visit our News section.