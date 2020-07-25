RIP: Regis Philbin passes away at 88

Legendary talk and game show host Regis Philbin has passed away at the age of 88. One of the few celebrities who can easily be referred to by their first name with everyone knowing exactly who you’re talking about, Philin is known primarily for his 13 years on Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee, 10 years on Live! With Regis and Kelly and then six years on Who Wants to be a Millionaire. Regis is survived by his wife, Joy Senese, four children. Thanks for all the good times Reege, you’ll be missed. RIP.

The following is a statement shared with People magazine by his family:

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday. His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humour, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

